Hasbro's Star Wars Fan Celebration event took place earlier today, and it included reveals of two brand new items in The Black Series lineup. The first of these reveals is a 6-inch figure of Wrecker from the upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series, which is set to debut on Disney+ on May 4th. The second is a wearable First Order Stormtrooper Helmet with fancy electronic features.

Below you'll find additional details about Hasbro's new Star Wars The Black Series along with prices and pre-order information. Note that pre-orders will begin on February 25th at 10am PST / 1pm EST, so the links will be inactive until that time. Additional images are available in the gallery below.

Star Wars: The Black Series 6-Inch-Scale Wrecker Figure ($29.99) Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth: Wrecker is officially described as "The boisterous bruiser of Clone Force 99", aka the muscle of The Bad Batch. The figure includes a helmet, pack, blaster and knife accessories. Wrecker joins previously released Bad Batch Black Series figures of Hunter, Crosshair and an Elite Squad Trooper. The remaining members of The Bad Batch (Tech and Echo) should be arriving soon.

Star Wars: The Black Series First Order Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet ($99.99) Pre-order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth: The latest Black Series Stormtrooper Electronic helmet features an adjustable fit, and electronic voice distortion that allows you to sound like a First Order Stromtrooper at the push of a button.

If you're unfamiliar, the official description for Star Wars: The Bad Batch reads: "Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army - each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew."

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.