The Book of Boba Fett Teaser Hypes Mandalorian Return





The Book of Boba Fett is teasing fans with The Mandalorian in a teaser image from the latest episode. People logged onto Disney+ this week and were treated to a heaping helping of Din Djarin. Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter took up a majority of this episode as Boba Fett basically explained what happened to Mando since the last time fans saw him in his own series. Now, they can all look forward to what the two characters will do as tension mounts in the desert. Clearly people love The Mandalorian and a lot of viewers were confused when there was no timetable given for a third season of the Disney+ show. Well, they have their answer about what exactly went down with this latest episode. Star Wars faithful get to have their cake and eat it too with both Boba Fett and Mando in one series. It goes without saying that fans probably shouldn’t expect full-scale episodes featuring The Mandalorian with no Boba Fett going forward. But, it’s very hard to tell what this entire series is building to.

Bryce Dallas Howard also deserves a ton of credit for her directing in this episodes. She’s proved in a short amount of time that she has a great handle on not only the Star Wars universe, but Mando in particular. The filmmaker and Bo Katan actress Katee Sackhoff talked to Looper last year about working on The Mandalorian and how much of a joy it is to partner with Pascal on the wildly popular series.

“It’s so great,” Sackhoff began. “Pedro just has the ability with his voice, because largely you take away an actor’s face and what do we have? You have your voice. You have your movement. You have things like that, but you can’t use your facial expressions. So you have to be very purposeful with the movements, but also with your voice. If he were to show up and not give you a performance inside the helmet, you’d be like, ‘Well, that didn’t work.’ Because when he is there, it changes the performances around him exponentially because he knows the character so well. He’s just such a good actor.”

“He’s one of the kindest human beings I’ve ever met,” she added. “He is a big Battlestar Galactica fan, so there were days where he was like, ‘Hey, hey, hey, come in my room. I want to talk to you. I want to talk to you.’ And it was about Battlestar, so it was quite funny. We actually before this had mutual friends in common, so I’ve been excited to work with him for a very long time.”

