The Internet Comes Out In Full Force To Remember Carrie Fisher

Today marks a sad anniversary: it has been exactly one year since Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016. As fans watch Fisher’s last performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, they (along with Fisher’s friends and co-stars) are feeling all the feels about her untimely passing. See for yourself, below:

A long time ago, in a galaxy not so far away, a little girl watched a movie about a princess that didn’t need saving, and she grew up and became an aerospace engineer that builds spacecraft and that takes no crap. Thank you, Carrie. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/n7LM5f8VJO — Steph Evz (@StephEvz43) December 27, 2017



It’s been a year since the beautiful and amazing Carrie Fisher has passed. I miss this sunshine so much every day. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/y2Qggz704j — kyle ron (@filmhoneys) December 27, 2017



Thank you so much for everything you were. We’ll make you proud, promise. #CarrieFisher #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/MgpZrmDTV5 — Catrina Dengar (@ohcatrina) December 27, 2017



“Don’t slide through life. Savor it. Slow down. Be kind. Pay attention. Because this isn’t going to happen again.“ #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/IY5itKpPbS — ‏ً (@hardtimees) December 27, 2017



she drowned in the moonlight, strangled by her own bra its been a year and honestly it still hurts to think about it. carrie, you were a legend and an inspiration to many. our space princess, you will always be remembered. we miss you so much 💕 #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/VFZzK4tmP7 — bianca ❄ (@richiekaspbrck) December 27, 2017



Speaking of talented beautiful badasses… Still Our Princess. #CarrieOnForever pic.twitter.com/8HDO3se5jD — Bill Sienkiewicz (@sinKEVitch) December 27, 2017



The “#CarrieOnForever” hashtag has taken over the day, becoming a big trending topic on social media. It’s just a testament to how much of an impact Fisher had as a Star Wars character, an actress, activist, and very human person, dealing with her own demons. It’s also a testament to the fact that fans will be remembering the light that Fisher brought to so many people, rather than the tragic circumstances of her end.

You can catch Carrie Fisher‘s powerful final performance as Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is now in theaters.