Star Wars

The Internet Comes Out In Full Force To Remember Carrie Fisher

Today marks a sad anniversary: it has been exactly one year since Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher […]

By

Today marks a sad anniversary: it has been exactly one year since Star Wars icon Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27, 2016. As fans watch Fisher’s last performance as Princess Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, they (along with Fisher’s friends and co-stars) are feeling all the feels about her untimely passing. See for yourself, below:

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=4687]

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “#CarrieOnForever” hashtag has taken over the day, becoming a big trending topic on social media. It’s just a testament to how much of an impact Fisher had as a Star Wars character, an actress, activist, and very human person, dealing with her own demons. It’s also a testament to the fact that fans will be remembering the light that Fisher brought to so many people, rather than the tragic circumstances of her end.

You can catch Carrie Fisher‘s powerful final performance as Leia in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which is now in theaters.

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts