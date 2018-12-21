Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Sneak Peek Coming to ABC on Christmas

ABC will deliver an exclusive sneak peek look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge during its annual airing of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on Christmas Day.

Don't miss the magical Christmas tradition you love, plus a sneak peek at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, coming in 2019 to @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld. The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, 12/25 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/PvsZTdLvD3 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) December 19, 2018

Featured in the special are a cavalcade of Disney characters alongside such high-profile performers as Gwen Stefani, Brett Eldredge and Matteo & Andrea Bocelli.

The immersive Star Wars lands, the biggest-ever single theme expansions for any Disney theme park, reach California's Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort in summer and fall 2019, respectively.

Included in the offerings will be all-new shops, restaurants, and a pair of signature attractions, including a ride that will give guests the opportunity to pilot Han Solo and Chewbacca's iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon.

Disney's first Star Wars-inspired land will transport guests to the all-new planet of Batuu, a remote outpost on the galaxy's edge, and home to Black Spire Outpost, Batuu's largest settlement. The seedy underbelly of the stars is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers, and rogue smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

The out-of-the-way outpost serves as refuge for the galaxy's most colorful and notorious characters who journey between the frontier and uncharted space, and has existed "for thousands and thousands of years," Lucasfilm Story Group member Pablo Hidalgo said during a 2017 'Star Wars and Disney Parks: A Galaxy in the Making' convention panel.

"You're going to discover that. You're going to be able to get a sense of the history of the place when you go there."

Five-time Academy Award-winning composer and Star Wars musical mastermind John Williams will provide new music for Galaxy's Edge, set to feature signature attractions that will drop park goers into the conflict between the warring Resistance and the First Order.

The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on ABC Dec. 25 at 10 a.m. EST, 9:00 a.m. CST/MST/PST. Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opens summer 2019 at the Disneyland Resort and late fall 2019 at the Walt Disney World Resort.