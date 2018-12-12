Watch ‘Family Guy’s Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Family Guy will pay tribute to late Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher in Sunday’s 17×09, “Pawtucket Pete,” which sees Peter Griffin (Seth MacFarlane) eulogize supervisor Angela (Fisher) after her death from “swimming less than 20 minutes after she had eaten.”

After borrowing familiar lines from the theme songs belonging to beloved sitcoms The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Cheers, and Friends, Peter warns of the dangers of swimming with a full stomach before continuing on with his rain-soaked speech in remembrance of the “fearless, spontaneous, honest” Angela.

“She had grace, courage, and an unmatched zest for life. She may be gone, but her voice will live on in DVD and Hulu Plus, and tiny Droid-projected messages. I may have lost a boss, but Heaven has gained a princess,” a tearful Peter says before realizing he’s speaking at the wrong funeral.

“It would be easy for a less capable actress to make that character kind of one-note, gruff, and yelling all the time,” executive producer Steve Callaghan told EW.

“But Carrie brought to it a depth that I don’t think just anyone could have… We’re incredibly grateful to her for that, and we all feel the loss of that now that we’re writing episodes that don’t have Angela in them.”

The heartfelt speech, paying homage to Fisher’s time as princess-turned-war general Leia Organa in the ongoing Star Wars saga, is “very much intended and a respectful goodbye to both the character of Angela and also Carrie Fisher,” Callaghan said.

“Peter has a speech in there where he’s talking about Angela, but we the audience know that he’s also quite deliberately talking about Carrie Fisher. It’s not like the entire episode is about Angela’s departure, but it does introduce Peter’s new bosses that then sets the stage for what the episode is about.”

Fisher’s final episode, “Three Directors,” was remembered by executive producer Rich Appel during last October’s New York Comic Con, where he recalled an intense makeout session between Angela and a beefy Peter.

“The last direction we were able to give her was, ‘it’s a deep French kiss with Peter Griffin, go wild,’” Appel said, adding Fisher was “as game for this as she always was over the years.”

Family Guy will also later air a tribute episode remembering famed Batman star Adam West, who voiced Quahog Mayor Adam West until his death in June 2017. Fisher passed away in December 2016 at the age of 60.

Family Guy airs Sundays at 9/8c on FOX.