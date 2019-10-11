Freddie Prinze Jr. Unleashes an Epic Rant Against Star Wars Haters

The Star Wars franchise has arguably always been a subject of discussion and debate, but the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in 2017 took it into a whole new direction. While the film was well-received by critics and went on to make over a billion dollars at the global box office, it was the subject of quite a lot of backlash on social media, with some vehemently arguing that the franchise as they knew it was dead. In a recent appearance on Jeff Dye’s Friendship Pod podcast, actor and Star Wars: Rebels star Freddie Prinze Jr. addressed this recent surge in fandom negativity in a pretty epic rant. In the segment, which you can check out video of below, Prinze uses the knowledge he was taught by Rebels creator Dave Filoni to address everything from the fact that fans aren’t happy that “Han Solo gave the Millennium Falcon to a girl”, to how Luke Skywalker’s story essentially mirrors that of a Disney princess.

“Luke Skywalker is Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty! He can talk to things that don’t speak English, and he understands what they’re f***ing saying; he gets a fairy godfather instead of a fairy godmother, who teaches him how to be the best Jedi in the world in no time f***ing flat,” Prince continued.

Prince went on to argue that fans have gamified their understanding of how the Force works within the Star Wars world, which strays away from George Lucas’ true vision. (While throwing in a tangent about how the “Grey Jedi” can’t actually work in the Star Wars universe.)

“People bitch about the dumbest things.” Prinze says in part of the video. “These are archetype characters, these are George Lucas’ words. There is no Jack Bauer in Star Wars, that character doesn’t exist, it’s not Han Solo, Han Solo’s a reluctant hero, that’s the archetype. Darth Maul, who everybody wants to win, and is everyone’s favorite because he looks sick and he’s great in the video games… f**k you guys! He’s Sisyphus! He is born to fail! Learn your Greek mythology like, I don’t know, George f**king Lucas did! He’s cursed to roll a boulder up the hill only to have it roll to the bottom again every single time for eternity. That is Darth Maul’s quest. He’s in on the joke, you guys. He knows it. He’s just cursed to live that life.”

The “Skywalker Saga” will conclude with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which arrives in theaters on December 20th.