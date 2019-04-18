George Lucas Helped Direct the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere

The showrunners of Game of Thrones will have their chance to tell new stories in the Star Wars galaxy in the future, so it’s only fitting that the maker himself got to play in their sandbox first. And that’s what George Lucas did, as revealed in HBO‘s behind-the-scenes look at the premiere episode of the final season.

Lucas stopped by the set of Game of Thrones‘ eighth season, assisting David Nutter as he directed the first episode. The creator of the Star Wars franchise even helped direct a scene with Emilia Clarke and Kit Harrington as their characters Daenerys Targaryen and Jon Snow. Take a look in the clip above.

“When we found out that George Lucas wanted to visit, we thought maybe it was a practical joke. And then we were really excited and also nervous because it’s George Lucas,” David Benioff explained. “The first time I can remember telling stories was me as a kid meshing together these little Stormtrooper dolls. He’s the one who started our obsession with this kind of epic storytelling.”

Nutter used Lucas’ expertise while directing a scene between Daenerys and Jon at Winterfell, and the Star Wars creator revealed that he doesn’t care what happens to the King in the North — of course, he was joking.

Lucas has a prior working relationship with Clarke, as he stopped by the set of her big Star Wars debut when she appeared in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The Game of Thrones showrunners Benioff and D.B. Weiss will also have an opportunity to make their own mark in the galaxy far, far away; the two will be writing and producing their own Star Wars series of films, with work beginning once they finish up on the final season of Game of Thrones in May.

The Star Wars franchise might go on a bit off a hiatus after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker premieres later this year. But it will give the Thrones showrunners a chance to get ahead on their plans for the upcoming series of movies.

Game of Thrones airs Sundays on HBO.

