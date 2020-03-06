Gina Carano Wraps On Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2

Production on the second season of Lucafilm’s The Mandalorian had begun before the first season of the show (and even the Disney+ streaming platform) had premiered. Now roughly five months since cameras started rolling it looks like things are starting to wind down and one of the show’s stars has revealed she’s officially wrapped on the next batch of episodes. Cara Dune herself Gina Carano has taken to Instagram to reveal she’s finished working on season 2 of the series and has a special message for the cast and crew as she ended her time with the character for now.

“That’s a wrap on season 2,” Carano wrote on Instagram. “I absolutely love this work and the people in it.” Check out the full post for yourself below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the context of the series, Carano’s character Cara Dune is a former shock trooper who served in the Rebel Alliance and helped restore the Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. The actor best known for her roles in Deadpool and Fast & Furious 6 previously shared a heartfelt message thanking fans for embracing the show and her character.

“I want you to know I feel it and it’s melted my heart and restored even more fire in my blood to keep going,” Carano wrote previously. “I am so grateful beyond words but I know if you have any sense of me you can imagine how incredibly full my heart is and how absolutely inspired I am by all you. I think there is a lot of hope to be had for all of us moving forward into a new decade.. hope you’re all smiling and breathing deep. We’ve made it this far and there are so many more adventures to come.”

The second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in October. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.

The first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is now available to stream on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.