Hot Toys New ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’ Luke Skywalker Figure Focuses on Deleted Scenes

Hot Toys has unveiled a standard and deluxe version of their Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Luke Skywalker sixth scale figure, and they are up for pre-order now right here at Sideshow Collectibles for $243 and $282 respectively. As you will see, going for the deluxe version will be well worth the extra money if you’re a collector that doesn’t own previous Return of the Jedi Luke figures in Hot Toys‘ lineup.

The standard MMS516 Endor figure features a new head sculpt, Endor costume, LED-enabled lightsaber (with interchangable blade), a blaster, and a themed figure stand. The MMS517 deluxe version (pictured here) adds in an additional head sculpt (with interchangable hair/helmet option), battle damaged right hand, and a dark grey tunic with belt. Interestingly, the Deluxe version will also include the Tatooine sandstorm goggles and cloak featured in deleted scenes. The official list of features for the deluxe version are available below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One (1) newly developed head sculpt with authentic and detailed likeness of Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

One (1) newly painted head sculpt with interchangeable all-new hair sculpture (hair sculpture contains magnetic feature)

Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture

Hair sculpture is equipped with magnetic feature

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Approximately 28 cm tall

Five (5) pieces of interchangeable left hands including:

One (1) fist

One (1) gesturing hand

Two (2) open hands

One (1) hand for holding lightsaber

Three (3) pieces of interchangeable black-colored gloved right hands including:

One (1) fist

One (1) gesturing hand

One (1) hand for holding pistol

One (1) battle damaged right hand for holding lightsaber

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) helmet as worn on Endor (with magnetic feature)

One (1) camouflage cloak with black-colored belt

One (1) black-colored top

One (1) pair of black-colored pants

One (1) black-colored leather-like belt with a pouch, a hook and a D-ring with silver-colored button clips

One (1) pair of black-colored leather-like boots

One (1) dark grey-colored tunic with belt

One (1) light brown-colored sandstorm cloak

Weapons:

One (1) LED-lighted green lightsaber (white light, battery operated)

One (1) lightsaber hilt

One (1) green lightsaber blade in motion (attachable to the hilt)

One (1) blaster pistol

One (1) lightsaber hilt with weathering effect

Accessories:

One (1) pair of wearable sandstorm goggles

Two (2) bushes dioramas attachable to the figure base

Specially designed rectangular figure stand with Luke Skywalker nameplate and movie logo

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/gear and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.