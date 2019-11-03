John Boyega Teases “Cool Clips” From Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Most of the current cast of Star Wars is not on social media, but John Boyega is one of the exceptions. The actor who plays Finn in the latest trilogy has been sharing tons of fun content to Instagram and Twitter ever since the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released last month. The actor has been posting things about the FinnPoe ship as well as releasing some hilarious videos, and now he’s teasing some “cool clips” that are coming to his Instagram.

“The team back together again 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 I’ve got some cool clips from our time on SW9 watch this space !!! 👀👀😗😏😏,” Boyega wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post, clearly excited for more Star Wars content from Boyega.

“Loving the team!💪 rawrrgh,” Chewbacca actor, @joonassuotamo, wrote.

“MY CHILDREN OFF TO DEFEAT EVIL,” @lucialockeeed added.

“Gasp…. beautiful,” @sunnytweed replied.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

During the Episode IX panel at Star Wars Celebration this year, Abrams teased what fans can expect from the upcoming movie:

“The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he shared. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.