Jon Favreau Addresses Whether or Not We’ll See Boba Fett in Star Wars: The Mandalorian

When Disney+ launches on November 12th, Star Wars: The Mandalorian will be available from day one. Jon Favreau is at the helm and answered some questions about one of Star Wars’ most popular characters during D23. Boba Fett is a major fan-favorite, and from the second the series was announced, the fandom wanted to know if he would be present. He was happy to clarify if fans would see their favorite bounty hunter in November.

Fans have known that when Disney+ launches on November 12th, Star Wars: The Mandalorian would be available on the first day. Jon Favreau also confirmed that the streaming service would be rolling out episodes one at a time. Arguably the most well-known streaming platform, Netflix, is known to deliver audiences an entire season of a series all at once, which led to speculation about how Disney+ would handle its series. These recent comments seem to confirm that fans can expect new episodes to premiere on the service in intervals, likely on a weekly basis like a more traditional TV network model.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Favreau told Good Morning America, “Boba Fett is not one of the all-new original characters…There’s a 30-year stretch of story time that hasn’t been explored at all, except in the extended universe.”

The famous bounty hunter doesn’t sound like he’s coming to the series, but that was not an outright no from the head man. From those comments, the creative team is looking to tell a new story and carve out its own space in a period of Star Wars history that is effectively a blank slate. There is no mistaking that this is a big event for both the company and fans alike.

“Well, first of all, you have to treat it like you’re making a movie for the big screen,” Favreau shared with Variety earlier when discussing his approach to the series.

He continued, “The fact of the matter is that, if you look at Lion King, for example, we were very cognizant that, as many people are seeing it in the theaters, there are gonna be more people seeing it at home. And everybody has these beautiful 16 by 9 flatscreen TVs and you wanna create beautiful imagery that takes advantage of what people have. The Mandalorian, whether you watch it on your TV or if you saw it projected, it should feel just as much like Star Wars as any of the features.”

“Dave Filoni and I, who are partnering on this, we’ve been working so hard to try to honor the traditions of Star Wars and try to present something we would be delighted to see, as fans. Because we started a while ago, it’s gonna be available, day one, on Disney+, on November [12th]. I think they’re going one episode at a time, but it will be there, premiering on the platform, so if you have it, you’ll get to see it,” Favreau concluded.

After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: The Mandalorian, which premieres on November 12th on Disney+.