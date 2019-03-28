Keri Russell Reveals New Details About Her Mysterious ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Character

CBS’s The Late Show host Stephen Colbert fought and mostly lost the battle to get some Star Wars Episode IX spoilers out of veteran J.J. Abrams actress Keri Russell yesterday, although he did get her to reveal that she has “the coolest” costume in the film, by her own estimation. Russell, who joined the project in a secret role, said that the hardest part about the movie has been trying to keep secrets while also attempting to impress her son, who doesn’t think his mom being a famous actress working on one of the world’s biggest film franchises is as impressive as she does, apparently.

Apparently, her son was the first to know, right after Abrams offered her the job. “I got off the phone and I was like, ‘Hahaha, wait. River’ — my 11-year-old — ‘You can’t tell any of your friends, but I’m doing a really cool project. It’s Star Wars,’” she told Colbert. Apparently, her son agreed, “That is cool,” but that was about it. Meanwhile, Russell is still under the same cone of silence that comes with all of Abrams’s recent projects. Asked whether the movie even has a title yet, she admitted that she has no idea. That, it seems, will have to wait for the first trailer.

The upcoming Star Wars: Episode IX serves as the conclusion of the sequel trilogy that launched with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, though it will also serve as the culmination of the entire Skywalker Saga. The franchise launched in 1977, with the focus on a member of the Skywalker family being the narrative thread that has tied the previous eight films together. Understandably, expectations are quite high, given that some fans have been waiting more than 40 years to see how it all pays off. Star Oscar Isaac recently said that he feels as though the final chapter in the saga makes good on audience expectations.

Star Wars: Episode IX lands in theaters on December 20th.

