LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Razor Crest Set Gets a Black Friday 2022 Deal

LEGO's #75292 Razor Crest set became very popular with collectors and Star Wars fans thanks to the explosive events of the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2. For that reason, it hasn't always been easy to find, but Amazon currently has them in stock for Black Friday 2022 priced at $97.99 (30% off) as part of a larger Black Friday sale on select LEGO sets.

The 1023-piece set includes The Mandalorian, Greef Karga, Scout Trooper, and Grogu (aka The Child aka Baby Yoda) minifigures, plus an IG-11 LEGO figure. Additional features for the Razor Crest include a dual LEGO minifigure cockpit, 2 spring-loaded shooters, a cargo hold with opening sides/access ramps and carbonite bounty elements, a sleeping area, and a detachable escape pod.

On a related note, LEGO kicked off their Black Friday promotions today November 25th (running through the 28th). They also debuted the 10307 Eiffel Tower set, which will measure 4.8-feet tall when complete – a record for LEGO. It is available to order here at the LEGO Shop for $629.99 and will include a 228-piece set of Gustave Eiffel's apartment as a free gift for a limited time. You can shop their collection of Black Friday 2022 deals right here with the following freebie offers: