Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Finale Poster Features Cad Bane, The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker, and More

On Wednesday, The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale will air. To get fans excited, Lucasfilm released a new poster featuring the many characters old and new that have appeared in The Mandalorian‘s first spinoff series. Boba Fett himself is front and center, with trusted ally Fennec Shand beside him. Also prominently featured are Din Djarin, Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, Grogu, Cobb Vanth, Cad Bane, Black Krrsantan, and others. The poster’s coloring is reminiscent of the classic Westerns that have inspired the series. You can see the poster for yourself below.

The seventh chapter of The Book of Boba Fett will likely see Boba Fett’s assembled crew of allies going head to head with the Pyke syndicate as it tries to secure its spice-running operations on Tatooine. Previously, star Temuera Morrison teased big things to come in the show’s finale.

“Yes, full of surprises. The Book of Boba ‘full of surprises’ series,” Morrison said. “Yeah, we’ve got some good stuff coming up. Ooh, wait till episode seven, wow!”

A television spot teased The Book of Boba Fett‘s final episodes as an event you won’t want to miss. The season has seen Boba making a play for the territory on Tatooine formerly controlled by Jabba the Hutt and then Bib Fortuna. But being a daimyo isn’t the same as being a bounty hunter.

“There is a power vacuum because Jabba is gone. Jabba was clearly a very strong and imposing leader, who people were very scared of, and who seemed to rule with an iron fist,” The Book of Boba Fett creator Jon Favreau told Empire magazine. “You pull somebody like that out of the ecosystem of Tatooine — and Hutt Space in general — and you have the opportunity that’s ripe in the gangster genre.

“Although Boba Fett is a very experienced bounty hunter, he’s not experienced at running a criminal syndicate or managing forces. He’s not normally a newcomer. He’s an expert as we see him in most areas. But in this case, he’s trying to transition to another position.”

Per the official synopsis, “The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.”

The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale will debut on Wednesday on Disney+.