Mark Hamill Reveals What the Blue Milk Tasted Like in Original Star Wars

Star Wars legend, Mark Hamill, is becoming known for his delightful content on social media. The actor does everything from answer fan questions to shut down false rumors, always sharing fun tidbits about the beloved franchise. Recently, the actor revealed what the green milk from Star Wars: The Last Jedi tasted like. Now, he’s following up to share what the blue milk from the original film was made of. Turns out, the taste of Star Wars milk has greatly improved over the years.

Blue milk was “Long Life” milk (used by campers because no refrigeration is needed) w/ blue food coloring. Oily, warm & slightly sweet, it literally made me gag, but I was determined to drink it on-camera. It was an acting challenge to appear as though I enjoyed it. 🤢 #TrueStory https://t.co/L9XNJXxsU7 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 9, 2019

“Blue milk was ‘Long Life’ milk (used by campers because no refrigeration is needed) w/ blue food coloring. Oily, warm & slightly sweet, it literally made me gag, but I was determined to drink it on-camera. It was an acting challenge to appear as though I enjoyed it. #TrueStory,” Hamill wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That sounds much worse than the green milk from TLJ, which was “just regular coconut water dyed green in post-production.” In fact, Hamill called it “quite tasty.”

Many people commented on the newest post:

“You drank that awful blue milk for us, the Star Wars fans – Thank you,” @DeathbySaber1 wrote.

“You deserve an Oscar! Not even joking!,” @TanyaOsterman added.

Mark also answered more questions in the comments section:

“What were the drinks on the Cantina?,” @MichaelTeeter1 wondered.

“Don’t know. I never got one,” Hamill answered.

“How much time did you spend near Dingle, Ireland while filming?,” @Krewell asked.

“A couple of weeks. LOVED every minute of it!,” Hamill replied.

While Luke may have died in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans can still expect to see Hamill’s return in the upcoming film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Hamill recently confirmed he’ll be returning to the franchise as a Force Ghost, much like Obi-Wan did in the original trilogy.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, and Billy Dee Williams. According to director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is expected to hit theatres on December 20th.