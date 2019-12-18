Mark Hamill Thanks Star Wars Fans for Their Passion Ahead of The Rise of Skywalker Release

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally hitting theaters tomorrow, which means the film had it’s big world premiere earlier this week. Many of the franchise’s stars were in attendance, including Mark Hamill, who has been playing Luke Skywalker in the films ever since the Skywalker Saga began back in 1977. Yesterday, Hamill shared some photos from the movie’s big premiere and thanked the “most important” people involved with Star Wars: the fans.

As the end is just around the corner, I’m thinking of the most important element in the #StarWars experience: the Fans. Their passion, support & unwavering loyalty over the years is astonishing. Thank you #UPFs– You mean the world to me. I salute each & every one of you! 💖Mar🐫 pic.twitter.com/7b9GZ7k8LN — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 17, 2019

“As the end is just around the corner, I’m thinking of the most important element in the #StarWars experience: the Fans. Their passion, support & unwavering loyalty over the years is astonishing. Thank you #UPFs- You mean the world to me. I salute each & every one of you! 💖Mar🐫,” Hamill wrote.

Many people commented on the post:

“We love you too Mark… Dang, it now you’re making me cry,” @HamillSkywalkr wrote.

“Thank you for being our Luke,” @finnskywlker added.

“The feeling you must have of playing such an integral role in creating this shared experience of enjoyment for millions over the decades must be so gratifying. Talk about a force..for good. Congratulations Mark,” @cbctom replied.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

“I sure hope so,” he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. “Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I’m involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you’re a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres on December 20th.