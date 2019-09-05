New Star Wars Comic Takes Snoke and Kylo Ren to Dagobah

One of the biggest questions heading into Star Wars: The Last Jedi was about Supreme Leader Snoke and his origins. The movie didn’t really give any new insight but Marvel’s Age of Resistance miniseries aims to fill in some of those blanks. In issue #1, Kylo Ren’s early days training under Snoke come into full view. The pair venture to Dagobah to help refine Kylo’s skills in a well-known location for Star Wars fans.

Tom Taylor’s story features art by Leonard Kirk and Phil Noto on cover duties. Snoke isn’t going easy on Kylo Ren over the course of this book. The Supreme Leader made his pupil come face-to-face with his fears and stand in front of Luke Skywalker again. But, it remains to be seen if the younger man will take kindly to having the most traumatic moments of his life play out in front of him again.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans will continue to wonder what Snoke’s backstory is, but Rian Johnson has made it abundantly clear that the Supreme Leader’s part to play in this trilogy wasn’t ever going to be as pronounced as some would like. The director also likened the villain to the suddenly more prominent Emperor Palpatine in the original trilogy.

“In this particular story, it’s much more like the original trilogy, where with Snoke if you think about the actual scenes, if suddenly I had paused one of the scenes to give a 30-second monologue about who he was, it would have kind of stopped the scene in its tracks, I realized,” Johnson explained during a BAFTA screening and Q&A for Star Wars: The Last Jedi. “Even though it could have been interesting, something that fans were interested in, as storytellers, we have to kind of serve what the scenes need to be.”

Could Snoke return in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Andy Serkis, who plays the character, is just as eager to find out as the fans are.

“I emailed [director] J.J. [Abrams] and said, ‘Let me know how things are going and how exciting it all is.’ Of course, I’m very keen to see how the family’s getting on,” Serkis explained to Hey U Guys during an interview. “Who knows, Snoke might come back, I’m not saying anything. I’m only making that up. I’m totally just rumor-spreading for the sake of it, but anything can happen.”

Star Wars: Age of Resistance — Supreme Leader Snoke #1 graces stores on September 11th. Star Wars: Episode IX opens in theaters on December 20th. Other upcoming Star Wars projects include a new film trilogy from Game of Thrones creators DB Weiss and David Benioff, the new trilogy by The Last Jedi director Rian Johnsson, and the upcoming Disney+ TV series The Mandalorian, and series following Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Cassian Andor.