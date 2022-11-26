New Star Wars Movie May Begin Work Soon According to Latest Rumor

The future of Star Wars on the big screen has been unclear ever since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2020. Part of that is because the COVID-19 pandemic forced every studio to shuffle their plans and release calendar, but in that same time Lucasfilm has released three different live-action Star Wars TV shows with plans for many, many more. Reports have popped up in recent months about projects that are both in development and no longer happening, and a new rumor may point to when the next movie in the franchise could finally get going.

According to MakingStarWars (H/T Bespin Bulletin), a source at Pinewood (The UK film studio where almost every Star Wars movie has been shot) revealed that they could "beginning construction on a Star Wars movie around April to May." As a result, this seems like filming on Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie is shaping up nicely behind-the-scenes. With the ever secretive Lucasfilm at the helm however it's unclear when or if we will have these rumors substantiated.

When is the new Star Wars movie?

After scheduling a series of three new Star Wars movies to be released in alternative years, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company only have two new Star Wars movies on their release calendar. Though neither of them have a title, the two films are scheduled to be released on December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027. Assuming that the above rumor proves to be true, the timing does line up with the first of those release dates. So which ones are they?

As we said, Taika Waititi has a feature film in the works with Lucasfilm featuring a script by Waititi and Last Night in Soho co-writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns. A number of other Star Wars movies are in the works as well however, which don't seem to be quite as far along as Waititi's. Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing a movie with Michael Waldron set to pen the script. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie also remains in development even though it lost it release date and has been delayed.