Lucasfilm Exec Steps Down Amid Stagnant Star Wars Movie Slate

Deadline brings word that a key SVP at Lucasfilm has stepped down from their post, revealing that Michelle Rejwan has departed from her position of Senior Vice President of Live Action Development & Production. The trade notes that Rejwan leaving the company isn't one that will have her out of business with Disney and Lucasfilm entirely however as she's now signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios with the intention of developing projects for both studios. They also report she will "continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office," in short, it's not a major change for her in the short term.

Rejwan began her career in Hollywood working as an assistant to none other than J.J. Abrams, a role that would lead to her advancing toward higher and higher on the call sheet. She would go on to collaborate on several of Abrams' projects, working as associate producer on Super 8, a co-producer on Star Trek Into Darkness and Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and later a full-fledged producer on Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker. After working with Lucasfilm on the 2019 film they hired her full time in her position which saw her oversee theatrical and direct-to-consumer live-action content from Lucasfilm in that time period, including The Mandalorian and Obi-Wan Kenobi.

When the confirmation that Rejwan was hired as SVP, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said: "Working with Michelle over the last seven years as a producer on both [Star Wars:] The Force Awakens and now The Rise of Skywalker, I have seen first-hand her skills collaborating with writers and directors, and I've been incredibly impressed with her creative skills and her ability to manage the complexity surrounding these massive projects."

Deadline's report on the transition for Rejwan reveals that she will continue to work on LUcasfilm projects that she was alreayd attached to including the ongoing Disney+ series Andor and the upcomign Willow sequel series. Rejway is also attached as a producer for Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie which he is writing and directing.

Despite a handful of release dates on Disney's calendar, no Star Wars feature films seem poised to debut in theaters any time soon. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron movie reportedly remains in development alongside Taika Waititi's new feature film. Two release dates are on Disney's schedule, December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027, but it's unclear if those will stick, or what movies may be released in those slots.