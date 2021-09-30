New Star Wars Shorts on Disney+ Spotlight Saga’s Sound Effects

It was announced yesterday that the highly-anticipated The Book of Boba Fett is hitting Disney+ in December, and it’s not the only Star Wars content to look forward to on the streaming service. The new animated series, Star Wars: Visions, dropped last week and a new set of shorts titled Galaxy of Sounds became available to watch yesterday. “Star Wars Galaxy of Sounds explores the ambience of a galaxy far, far away through themes such as wonder, excitement, oddities, and more. Be immersed in the hum of Coruscant at golden hour, listen to the light side of the Force as Rey connects to past Jedi, and observe booming lightsaber duels. Experience the nostalgic sounds of Star Wars from across the franchise,” the Disney+ description reads.

David W. Collins, a mixer for Skywalker Sound, took to Twitter yesterday to tease the show’s launch. “Surprise! @starwars #GalaxyOfSounds released today on @disneyplus. These sonic/visual poems are a celebration of the amazing work of the sound artists at @skywalkersound, and were made in collaboration w LFL. Each 5.1 shot is faithful and pure to its original creation. Enjoy,” he wrote. You can check out his post below:

Surprise! @starwars #GalaxyOfSounds released today on @disneyplus. These sonic/visual poems are a celebration of the amazing work of the sound artists at @skywalkersound, and were made in collaboration w LFL. Each 5.1 shot is faithful and pure to its original creation. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/4PIDLIT6Uk — David W. Collins (@DavidWCollins) September 29, 2021

The Galaxy of Sounds shorts focus on “Wonder,” “Excitement,” “Dark Side,” “Light Side,” “Beeps,” “Connections,” and “Oddities.” The seven shorts range between seven and nine minutes long.

The future of Star Wars is looking bright with a whole lot of other content to look forward to. In addition to The Book of Boba Fett, the third season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian is expected to premiere sometime next year. During the Disney Investor Day live stream back in December, Kathleen Kennedy announced a batch of new projects. Kennedy shared that an Ahsoka series is coming and will tie in with The Mandalorian. Rangers of the New Republic was also announced in December but has since been removed from active development. During the live stream, Kennedy also confirmed the untitled Star Wars film from Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, revealed Hayden Christensen is joining the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, gave fans a glimpse at the upcoming Rogue One prequel series Andor, and more.

Galaxy of Sounds is now streaming on Disney+.