Obi-Wan Kenobi vs. Darth Vader LEGO Set Is On Sale Now

A new episode of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi is now streaming on Disney+, and that means it's time for more Obi-Wan Wednesdays product reveals. One of the highlights for June 8th is the 408-piece Obi-Wan Kenobi vs Darth Vader LEGO set (75334) which is now available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at the LEGO Shop for $49.99 with a release date set for August 1st.

The set recreates the epic lightsaber duel between Obi-Wan and Darth Vader from the third episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi with two rotating battle platforms and minifigures of Obi-Wan Kenobi with a blue lightsaber, Darth Vader with a red lightsaber, Tala Durith with a blaster pistol and droid NED-B with a power hammer.

Additional features include "a translucent stand for Obi-Wan Force-jumps, a fire pop-up function, and an opening furnace and a mining cart that can be flipped over and detached."

If you're interested in recreating the lightsaber battle on a bigger scale, make sure to check out the new Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader Black Series figures that Hasbro revealed last week. There are also plenty of other new Star Wars LEGO sets to collect. Some recent headlines include:

Lucasfilm and Disney+ describe the Obi-Wan Kenobi series as follows: "During the reign of the Galactic Empire, former Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi embarks on a crucial mission. Kenobi must confront allies turned enemies and face the wrath of the Empire."

Starring Ewan McGregor, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Grant Feely as young Luke Skywalker, Vivien Lyra Blair as young Leia Organa, and Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader, new episodes of Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi are streaming Wednesdays on Disney+.