Official Star Wars Luke Skywalker and Han Solo Bespin Jacket Replicas Are On Sale Now

Following their popular Han Solo Hoth jacket release in 2019, two new, officially licensed Star Wars jackets from Merchoid have been revealed, and they are based on the Bespin designs worn by Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. For the most part they are faithful to the screen used jackets, though a few upgrades have been added to make them more functional and fun.

The Luke Skywalker Bespin jacket replica is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $129.99 (all taxes and shipping included) in sizes XS to XXXL. The interior lining features artwork from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and a Jedi Order patch is included on the sleeve. Mark Hamill's jacket had a short waist, so the additional real estate on this version will be welcome in cold weather.

The Han Solo Bespin jacket replica is available to pre-order here at Merchoid for $119.99 (all taxes and shipping included) in sizes XS to XXXL. It also features artwork from The Empire Strikes Back on the lining, and it should keep you warm – even when you're encased in carbonite.

Look for both of these Star Wars replica jackets to arrive in January 2023. If the date gets pushed out, that means that orders for the first batch have been filled, so get your pre-orders in while you can. Note that super accurate versions of these jackets are available, but will cost you considerably more. For example, the Luke Skywalker Bespin jacket from Denuo Novo will set you back $250 at the time of writing. ]

