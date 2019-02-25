Oscars: ‘Green Book’ Best Picture Win Dedicated to Carrie Fisher

Green Book shocked the world when the Academy awarded it as the Best Picture at the Oscars. And while that was a surprise when Julia Roberts announced the winner, many fans were thrown a curveball when the producers made their dedications after winning.

Producer Charles B. Wessler took the mic at the end of the presentation and made a surprising shout out to a late legend in the Star Wars galaxy.

“I want to dedicate to our great friend Carrie Fisher,” Wessler said, before the rest of the team behind Green Book left the stage and the ceremony ended.

It’s unclear why Fisher was included in the praises for Green Book, though Wessler was friends with the late writer and actress. The Green Book producer also worked on the crews for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

Fisher passed away in December 2016, but the film only began production later in 2017. It’s possible that Wessler sought advice from his friend before her unfortunate death, but we don’t know at this time.

The Leia Organa actress’ talents would have likely been beneficial for any film, especially Green Book, as she was renowned for her writing talents and her contributions as a script doctor.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer and director Rian Johnson praised Fisher for her contributions, telling ComicBook.com about how she helped improved his first film in the galaxy far, far away.

“Carrie was, you know, a writer first and foremost. She loved words,” said Johnson. “We would get together and we would go over the scenes. We wouldn’t rewrite the scenes but she would throw out suggestions for jokes, and lines, and ideas. And we’d go back and forth. There are a few scenes that we got together with her and the other actors in the scene and kind of shaped it. I mean, if you have Carrie Fisher standing there with you, you’d be a fool not to use her writing talents. That was probably her main contribution.”

No matter how you feel about Green Book, everyone can probably appreciate someone honoring the late Carrie Fisher.

She’ll appear next in Star Wars: Episode IX, premiering in December.

