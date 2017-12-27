Remembering ‘Star Wars’ Actress Carrie Fisher On Anniversary Of Her Death

It can be hard to believe it has already been a year since Carrie Fisher passed away, but this anniversary is also a great reason to celebrate her work and what she meant to a whole community of fans.

On December 27th, 2016, friends and family had to say goodbye to Fisher, who died a few days after having a heart attack on a flight coming back from London. The Star Wars community came together to mourn her passing, but to also celebrate her life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carrie Fisher’s career truly took off in 1977 thanks to Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, where she defined the role of Princess Leia. She would go on to reprise the role several more times in Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi. Fisher would return to the iconic role decades later as the franchise launched a new trilogy, starting with Star Wars: The Force Awakens and gave her final performance as the character in this year’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. It’s a monumental performance for the actor, one that director Rian Johnson felt strongly about leaving intact without change.

It’s a fitting tribute to the actress, but Fisher’s career expanded past Star Wars. Fisher’s screenplay, Postcards from the Edge, was adapted in 1990, and she would go on to write several more books, including Delusions of Grandma, Surrender the Pink, The Best Awful, Shockaholic, and an autobiography called The Princess Diarist. Fisher also had a one-woman show titled Wishful Drinking, a show she took across the country and eventually to HBO.

In between all that she found time to guest star or star in a number of movie and TV projects, including When Harry Met Sally, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, The Big Bang Theory, Catastrophe, and Family Guy. Her final project Wonderwell is still in post-production.

Fisher had also started writing an advice column in The Guardian, as she was always very frank about her struggles with bipolar disorder. She had the bluntness and compassion to help anyone who came forward for help, and if that isn’t something Leia would be proud of we don’t know what is.

Fisher also had a remarkable sense of humor, and you need look no further than her requested obituary from Wishful Drinking, which you can read here.

In our minds, Carrie Fisher will always be royalty, and today’s a perfect day to remember why.