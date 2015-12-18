Star Wars: Andy Serkis Teases What He Knew About Snoke's Identity

✖

It seems Lucasfilm kept the truth about Supreme Leader Snoke a secret even from Andy Serkis, the actor who played him in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. Snoke led the First Order and trained Kylo Ren in the ways of the dark side, only for his apprentice to betray and murder him. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealed that Snoke was a strandcast clone created by the Sith Eternal cult to serve the resurrected Emperor Palpatine. Speaking to ComicBookMovie about his new movie SAS: Red Notice, Serkis says he only had the faintest idea about Supreme Leader Snoke's true origin.

"It was very much under wraps," Serkis says. "Very much under wraps. I had an inkling, but it was not confirmed."

That's in contrast to what Serkis told People about Snoke for the magazine's special Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker issue. Then, he believed he knew Snoke's history.

“I know what his backstory is, but I don’t want to reveal it,” Serkis said at the time. “His traits are born out of injuries from battle and a deep sense of revenge.”

It's possible that Serkis believed he knew Snoke's backstory or that was the backstory he was given at the time before the script for The Rise of Skywalker was finalized. It mirrors Snoke himself, who was implanted with false memories and did not know about his origin and Sidious control over his life.

The Rise of Kylo Ren comic book hinted at Snoke's connection to Palpatine, and writer Charles Soule knew about Snoke's true origin when he penned the script. A scene in the Star Wars: Age of Resistance comic book in which Snoke takes Kylo Ren to Dagobah also hinted at the connection. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker editor Maryann Brandon discussed how they decided to reveal the truth about Snoke early in the film.

"I just think that came up as a visual effect that we thought would be really fun for an audience, to create a visual that would tell that whole story,” Brandon told HuffPost. “I believe that’s successful. We didn’t have to change a lot of dialogue. You just see one shot [...] and you kind of get it. I love stuff like that. We can just have a moment where you just see something in the background and you go, ‘OK, I totally get that.’”

