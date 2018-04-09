‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Actor Alden Ehrenreich Compares Film to a “Biopic”

Fans finally got a good look at Lucasfilm’s young Han Solo movie, thanks to the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story being released.

As the floodgates for the film begin to open up, actor Alden Ehrenreich spoke about why he’s excited for the movie, comparing it to a historical biopic given the status of the legendary main character.

“I think this movie is a great adventure story, and it’s a great adventure story that’s kind of a biopic in the way of a fictional character,” Ehrenreich said to Kinowetter. “So you’re watching this story unfold and enjoying the high excitement of that. And then at the same time, there’s more of a focus on character and how he changes, I think, than you typically get in that kind of movie.”

While the movie has been pitched as a “Han Solo origin story,” the trailer makes it seem more like an intergalactic heist movie featuring some of the most popular Star Wars characters. But the sense of being a “biopic” kind of goes back to that original point.

Of course, given how iconic the character is to fans and how Harrison Ford’s original role is considered a staple of the franchise, Ehrenreich has some huge shoes to fill. Perhaps treating it as a biopic is the right way to approach it as an actor, treating Han Solo as respectful as possible.

Solo: A Star Wars Story has been the subject of quite a few controversies, from a director changeup to tumultuous set rumors. There was even a plagiarism accusation for the movie’s first theatrical posters.

Ehrenreich himself has been subject to some rumors regarding claims of his performance necessitating the need of an acting coach. A disgruntled actor made anonymous, unverified claims that stated the acting coach helped coax a better performance out of Ehrenreich.

Ousted director Christopher Miller responded to these rumors with a simple statement, telling fans not to believe everything they read.

Based on this new trailer, Ehrenreich looks more than up to the challenge of filling Han’s space boots, providing a take on the smuggler fans have yet to see on the big screen. The movie is shaping up to be unlike any other Star Wars movie that has yet to be released in theaters.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set to premiere in theaters on May 25th.

