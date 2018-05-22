‘Solo’ Star Alden Ehrenreich Wants an Old Republic Spinoff Movie

As Disney and Lucasfilm move forward in their plans to flesh out the Star Wars galaxy beyond the Skywalker Saga of films, one actor knows what era he’d like to see on screen and it’s something many fans have clamored for as well.

The new Han Solo actor Alden Ehrenreich spoke with CinemaBlend about his own spinoff Solo: A Star Wars Story. He revealed that he’d like to see the era of the Old Republic be the focus of a future film, specifically focusing on the scouts.

“When I was learning about this, there’s something called scouts, which is early days of the Republic, there were scouts whose job it was to basically go, they were like settlers,” Ehrenreich said. “They were pioneers. They would go to unknown planets and learn about them and learn about these various planets. That seemed like a very interesting part of this world.”

The Republic Scout Service would allow the franchise to return to classic locations with brand new eyes, though such a narrowed focus might not be what fans of the Old Republic are particularly wanting to see.

There are many aspects of this era that many Star Wars fans have become familiar with ever since Bioware first released Knights of the Old Republic 15 years ago. But it’s the era of the Jedi, their conflict of the Sith, and how their battles engulfed the galaxy that seems to be exciting to most fans.

There have been rumors of the next Star Wars spinoff focusing on Obi-Wan Kenobi, though Lucasfilm has yet to confirm anything official about that production. They’ve been eager to announce many other projects, including a trilogy from Rian Johnson, a new series from the Game of Thrones showrunners, and a TV series helmed by Jon Favreau.

But when it comes to other Star Wars Story films, the company has been radio silent.

It remains to be seen if Lucasfilm has any intention to go back to the days of the Old Republic in any upcoming stories, though it seems like fans and actors would like to see this era fleshed out in live-action movies or TV series.

The next spinoff premieres this Friday, May 25th, when Solo: A Star Wars Story finally hits theaters.

Do you want to see an Old Republic-based movie? Or do you think Lucasfilm should explore other eras and characters in the Star Wars galaxy? Let us know in the comments!