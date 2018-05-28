‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’: The Internet is Pleasantly Surprised by Alden Ehrenreich’s Han Solo Performance

Solo: A Star Wars Story has finally arrived in theaters, and it looks like the film’s star has given audiences a lot to talk about.

Mild spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below!

In the days since Solo made its big-screen debut, fans have come to terms with the film’s various moving parts, including Alden Ehrenreich‘s performance as young Han Solo. After months of rumors swirling around Ehrenreich’s casting – and the film as a whole – it sounds like the 28-year-old star has won quite a lot of people over.

Granted, not every response to Ehrenreich’s performance has been positive, with some arguing that there’s no way to fill the shoes of Harrison Ford’s original portrayal. But there’s been quite an influx online of fans praising Ehrenreich’s performance – and even apologizing for doubting it to begin with. Here’s a round-up of some of those reactions.

@ambracy

After watching Solo, I think everyone owes Alden Ehrenreich a huge apology. Not only was the film fantastic, he did great service to the character of Han Solo. — Adam Bracy (@ambracy) May 25, 2018

@HumanAdventure

Another note on Solo. Alden Ehrenreich was really good. He doesn’t have Harrison Ford’s swagger, but he’s not supposed to. It’s supposed to be Han 10 years before A New Hope. In Solo, Ehrenreich is cocky with a touch of nervousness, which is exactly the right note. — Colin (@HumanAdventure) May 27, 2018

@JaredQ42106

You know what needs to be said most? Alden Ehrenreich did a great job! Stepping into the shoes of Harrison Ford’s iconic role is no small task but he was completely believable and did a fantastic job! He doesn’t desevre any of the hate he’s recieved! #SoloAStarWarsStory — Jared The Last Ewok (@JaredQ42106) May 27, 2018

@LauraAllnutt

#Solo is worth the watch and worthy of the #StarWars franchise. It’s fun, mildly nostalgic, and ends with an interesting reveal.



Alden Ehrenreich’s portrayal is true to the character and charming. Thanks @RealRonHoward for a great addition to the franchise! — Laura Allnutt (@LauraAllnutt) May 27, 2018

@hemsolo

i’d like to apologize to alden ehrenreich for doubting his han solo. he nailed all of harrison’s mannerisms. the way he said some things & his movements actually made me emotional thinking about harrison’s han. i’m even more in love with han than before. ‘solo’ is amazing. — mari (@hemsolo) May 25, 2018

@kenjoy_tan_

Alden Ehrenreich was incredible as Han. It takes a little while to get used to him, but after that you get to see a younger version of Harrison Ford’s character. So down to see to Alden return! pic.twitter.com/0b61EePmio — jarjar1101 (@kenjoy_tan_) May 27, 2018

@FauxShow95

Alden Ehrenreich was clearly not doing a Harrison Ford impression, that what made that performance as amazing as it was. He managed to separate he character form the actor, and made the character his own.

That’s incredibly difficult. — David Faux (Putting together a crew) (@FauxShow95) May 27, 2018

@nushyb

Two years later – I am pleased to report that Alden Ehrenreich is rather wonderful as Han Solo. It took me like 5 minutes to get over the fact that it wasn’t Harrison Ford, #SoloAStarWarsStory is fun! That’s all I was hoping for. https://t.co/ZcDgix6Bbi — AnushkaB (@nushyb) May 27, 2018

@apaulbullock

The more I think about Alden Ehrenreich’s performance in Solo, the more in awe of it I am. It’s great not just because it channels Ford so well, but because it enhances that character, building his vulnerability, charm, swagger. This whole scene is Han in a nutshell. pic.twitter.com/6YeF2l4weC — Paul Bullock (@apaulbullock) May 27, 2018

