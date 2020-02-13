Solo: A Star Wars Story Concept Art Showcases Imperial Star Destroyer

Solo: A Star Wars Story came out in 2018, but some concept art for the film has been making the rounds on social media lately. Recently, an early image of Jon Favreau’s character, Rio, was shared to Instagram. Now, some incredibly cool images of a Star Destroyer is making the rounds online. Last year, Stephen Zavala, a senior concept artist at ILM/Lucasfilm, shared art that features a Star Destroyer at the end of Han Solo’s famous Kessel Run. The image was recently reshared by Phil Szostak, a Lucasfilm creative art manager, as well as Joonas Suotamo, who is best known for playing Chewbacca in recent Star War films, including Solo.

“Concept from Solo: A Star Wars Story. An imperial Star Destroyer blocking the Kessel exit. Probably the 100th iteration of this idea. I think everybody in the art dept tried this concept at least once (which was pretty cool cause you saw the same idea executed differently). This one was my take on it. It was fun, stressful and I’m glad I found this image featured in Rob Bredow’s making of Solo book. Did this under the direction of @clyne_design, some people would argue that’s as magical as it gets,” Zavala wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the images below:

Here are the recent tweets from Szostak and Suotamo:

Beautiful work. I’m not sure if it was this Star Destroyer or one of the two above Mimban (or maybe the under construction one at Corellia?), but a friend joked that one was called the FINISHER… because I’m Finnish 😂 I told him it’s not true unless it’s in a book by Pablo 📖 https://t.co/SWUWBuc5p9 — Joonas Suotamo (@JoonasSuotamo) February 12, 2020

“Beautiful work. I’m not sure if it was this Star Destroyer or one of the two above Mimban (or maybe the under construction one at Corellia?), but a friend joked that one was called the FINISHER… because I’m Finnish 😂 I told him it’s not true unless it’s in a book by Pablo 📖,” Suotamo wrote.

While some Star Wars fans have campaigned for another Solo film with #MakeSolo2Happen, it’s unlikely the movie will get a sequel due to mediocre box office numbers. The movie earned $392,924,807 worldwide, which is respectable, but not great for a Star Wars film. For example, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is currently the lowest-rated live-action film of the franchise and it still managed to hit the $1 billion dollar mark.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently streaming on Netflix