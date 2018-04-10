‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promotional Item May Confirm Origins of Han’s Dice

The promotional campaign for Solo: A Star Wars Story is kicking into high gear, and it could have just answered a major fan question in the process.

Twitter user KyloIsSad recently shared a photo of official packaging from Solo, which highlights Emilia Clarke’s character Qi’ra. On Qi’ra’s fingers are a pair of gold dice — the same ones that are seen hanging from the Millennium Falcon in previous films.

Um what is this?! Why is she holding my dad’s dice? pic.twitter.com/B7PN508tPH — Sad Kylo Ren (@KyloIsSad) April 9, 2018

In a way, Qi’ra holding the dice opens a whole new can of worms, considering what we know about the object. After the dice played a heartbreaking role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, fans began to wonder exactly how Han got the dice, and seemed to get their answer.

“The story that you would hear if you traveled to cantinas or watering holes around the Star Wars galaxy,” Lucasfilm Story Grou’s Pablo Hidalgo explained after the release of The Last Jedi, “is that those dice were involved in a game of Corellian Spike—a dice-using version of a card game called sabacc. Rumor has it Han won the Millennium Falcon [from Lando Calrissian] with those dice. Whether or not that’s just bar talk, I can’t say.”

But in a way, the promotional material for Solo has seemed to suggest otherwise. The film’s first trailer saw the dice appear when Han (Alden Ehrenreich) and Qi’ra were in a speeder together, seemingly before the crew crosses paths with Lando (Donald Glover).

But considering the fact that the latest trailer confirms that Lando (Donald Glover) and Qi’ra are familiar with each other, this packaging could hint at something different. Perhaps Qi’ra has always been the owner of the dice, and brought them into the Corellian Spike game to begin? Or maybe she just is holding the dice after the game happened between Han and Lando? Or maybe she’s holding the promo art to deliberately make fans speculate? At this point, it’s almost too early to tell.

Either way, Star Wars fans are excited to see exactly what Qi’ra brings to Solo, something that Clarke has teased here and there.

“The point where you meet her, she is with Han. They are both doing what they’ve got to do to survive,” Clarke said during an interview earlier this year. “And that is Qi’ra the whole the movie. The whole way through, she is surviving. And surviving in the underworld that we know to be [filled with] smuggling, aloof gamblers, wrong-side-of-the-tracks nasty ones. It was beautiful they touched on it very briefly [in The Last Jedi] when they are at the racetracks.”

“I am never going to take a job that doesn’t tell that story, because I think it’s a very important narrative that we are telling all ages at all stages,” Clarke explained. “And whilst it is Han Solo’s movie, this girl gets to be badass. And strong. And has her own journey. Qi’ra’s journey is definitely one of survival and strength. The way that I felt about her was yeah this girl has got a core of steel.”

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens in theaters on May 25th.