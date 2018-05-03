‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Featurette Tours the Millennium Falcon

You can now get up close and personal with the Millennium Falcon courtesy of Lando Calrissian himself, thanks to a new video from Lucasfilm.

In a new featurette for Solo: A Star Wars Story, actor Donald Glover provides a guided tour through the interior of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy. Take a look in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official online release of the video comes after someone captured the footage from a movie theater screening and posted it online. But this video goes beyond the awesome cape closet, showing Lando’s entertainment area as well as the cockpit.

The Millennium Falcon will play a major part in the new movie, and Glover has previously spoken about why it looks so different during the time that Lando owned it as opposed to the time when Han Solo took the keys.

“[Lando is] a very particular person with particular tastes and he likes the comforts of life,” Glover told EW. “I would live in it right now, to be honest! [Laughs] In between takes, they’d be like, ‘Okay, we are going to set up for the next shot, so you can go sit in your chair or whatever,’ and I’d be like, ‘Actually I’ll just stay in Lando’s room.’ It was that nice! I would just lay in his bed and read a book or write something because it is very comfortable. I think he likes to be comfortable. He’s not a cowboy kind of guy.”

Co-writer Jon Kasdan also revealed that the Falcon’s appearance is reflective of the personality of its owner, providing a good reason for the ship’s change from the original trilogy to this spinoff.

“Where Han gave it a certain shabby coolness and a dinged up quality that reflected where he was at that point in his life, this Falcon reflects its owner very clearly in its shape and aesthetic and his needs, even if those needs be a little more space to entertain,” Kasdan said. “One of the things [co-writer Lawrence Kasdan] and I had talked about was the Falcon should always reflect the personality of its captain.”

Fans will get to see the Falcon in all of its glory when Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

Are you excited to see the upcoming Star Wars spinoff film? Be sure to sound off in the comment section!