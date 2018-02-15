Exclusive Reveal of ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Nerf Blaster, Lightsaber, and Millennium Falcon Playset

With a new Star Wars movie set to premiere in just a few months, you can count on a bunch of awesome new merch for kids and kids at heart to release in stores.

Though many Star Wars fans prefer to collect and preserve their items in the box, these new items from Hasbro, Playskool, and Nerf are meant to be played with. ComicBook.com has an exclusive look at some brand new items that can be found in stores this spring.

As Lucasfilm gears up for the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans will be able to get their hands on a brand new Galactic Heroes Millennium Falcon playset from Playskool. It is very much in the original trilogy design of the famous ship and includes figures of R2-D2 and Chewbacca. Open up the Falcon to reveal a Rebel command center and get ready to take on the empire.

Check out the gallery to see these awesome items for yourself!

Then there are the weapons, the glorious weapons!

First up is the Nerf Glowstrike version of Han Solo’s Blaster, a replica of the smuggler’s trusty weapon. As featured in practically every Star Wars movie in which Han Solo makes an appearance, Solo’s blaster is instantly recognizable, and now fans can have their own version to play with.

There’s also the new Bladebuilders lightsaber that comes with the styles of different Force Masters, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, Mace Windu, and Yoda. Fans can alter their lightsaber to match their favorite character. Not only does it make classic combat noises, but it also plays iconic phrases from the corresponding characters.

Read the press release below for more information:

STAR WARS BLADEBUILDERS FORCE MASTER LIGHTSABER

(Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Spring 2018)

Choose to learn the ways of the light side or dark side with the FORCE MASTER LIGHTSABER! Fans can switch between four Jedi and Sith masters to activate red, blue, green, or purple blades. Listen as DARTH VADER, OBI-WAN KENOBI, YODA, and MACE WINDU guide young Padawans as they battle. Features iconic light and sound effects, including 24 phrases. Compatible with BLADEBUILDERS LIGHTSABER components, each sold separately. Includes lightsaber and connector. Requires 3 AA batteries, not included. Available at most major retailers.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY NERF GLOWSTRIKE HAN SOLO Blaster

(Ages 6 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $29.99/Available: Spring 2018)

Every smuggler needs a NERF GLOWSTRIKE HAN SOLO Blaster! Features a 4-dart internal clip with light and sound effects inspired by the movie to fire darts up to 70 feet away. Keep the fun going from day to dusk with GLOWSTRIKE technology light effects and glow-in-the-dark darts. Includes 4 Elite GLOWSTRIKE darts. Requires 1 AA battery, included. Available at most major retailers.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.