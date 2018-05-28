‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Reveals How Han Got His Last Name

Solo: A Star Wars Story has helped solve plenty of unanswered questions within the Star Wars universe — including one major part of the titular hero’s history.

Spoilers for Solo: A Star Wars Story below! Only look if you want to know!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The opening bit of the film follows Han Solo (Alden Ehrenreich) and Qi’ra (Emilia Clarke) attempting to escape Corellia, and quickly realizing how complicated that could be. After stealing a vial of Coaxium, Han and Qi’ra attempt to bribe their way through customs, as a way of being able to get off planet in some way.

Unfortunately, the plan quickly goes haywire, as Qi’ra is apprehended by guards just as Han enters the other side of the station. Han determines that he needs to find a way to get a ship and get back to Qi’ra, just as he sees a recruiting station for the Empire.

Han walks up to the station and decides to enlist in the Imperial army, and the Imperial Officer begins to fill out his paperwork. When the officer learns that Han doesn’t have a family or a surname, he decides to come up with one for him, typing in “Han Solo”. Han essentially seems to go with the name, continuing to answer to it as he’s adopted into the crew run by Tobias Beckett (Woody Harrelson).

Sure, it certainly isn’t the most climactic way for Han to get his last name, which is surely something that fans have had preconceived notions about since the original trilogy began. But it can certainly be argued that, more than anything, the moment is really charming, and shows the first inklings of Han’s evolution from a scrappy orphan to one of the most-known figures of the Star Wars galaxy.

(And, it still leaves plenty of room for speculation in terms of Han’s actual family tree. So don’t worry, whatever fan theory you have is probably mostly still in check.)

To an extent, this moment is just one of many examples of how Solo defies expectations, while providing little kernels of canon for fans to enjoy.

“We weren’t saying, ‘You’ve got to see the scene where he wins the Falcon.’” co-writer Jon Kasdan explained in a recent interview. “We were saying, ‘How can we make a really fun heist/crime movie with a character we absolutely adore, and pepper it with moments that are delightful and fun, and they give you a little kick?’”

What did you think of how Solo: A Star Wars Story essentially earns its title? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in theaters now.