‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Promo Features Awesome ‘Return of the Jedi’ Connection

Fans can expect tons of references and easter eggs from the greater Star Wars galaxy when the Han Solo spinoff premieres, but eagle-eyed fans might have noticed one awesome connection to Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in a TV spot.

The new promo for Solo: A Star Wars Story shows the rocky beginnings to Han and Chewbacca’s burgeoning friendship, and ends with a humorous clip of two in handcuffs as Han’s voiceover asks “When have I ever steered you wrong?” Check it out above.

While Chewie’s angry grunting might steal your focus, if you look behind the two co-pilots you’ll notice an outfit VERY similar to the disguise Lando Calrissian wore in Jabba’s palace during Return of the Jedi. Take a look:

This is the costume of Lando’s alter ego Tamtel Skreej, which he used to infiltrate Jabba The Hutt‘s palace as a mole for Luke Skywalker in his attempted rescue of Han Solo. Of course, nothing goes according to plan and Luke needs to rescue himself, Han, Leia, Chewie, and the droids — which makes us wonder if Luke actually had a plan to begin with but I DIGRESS.

While there was never much explanation for this costume in the Star Wars saga, it seems like we’ll get a nod-and-a-wink toward how Lando managed to get these duds in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Whether he’s always had them and he’s using the disguise to help Han and Chewie infiltrate a penal system, or whether he ends up coming across the original owner and getting the best of them, hopefully we see.

Given the nature of the Star Wars galaxy, fans should likely expect to see a lot more references like this in the franchise.

In Lucasfilm’s first spinoff movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, some of the connections were much more overt in the form of major characters making cameos, like Darth Vader, Grand Moff Tarkin, R2-D2 and C-3PO, Mon Mothma, and Saw Gerrera. But there were also some subtle references like the mention of the light speed tracking the First Order uses in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and the prominence of Kyber crystals in the Death Star tech.

It won’t be long before we get to pick apart the film and find even more easter eggs, as Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

[h/t CinemaBlend]