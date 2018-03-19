‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ to Have SOLO Cup as a Promotional Partner

Sometimes, the jokes write themselves and sometimes those jokes end up transcending the world of bad puns to be marketing gold. Such is the case with Solo: A Star Wars Story. Earlier this month, Lucasfilm announced six brands that will be worldwide promotional sponsors for the film and one of those brands is none other than the Solo Cup Company.

You read that right: Solo gets a Solo Cup.

The Solo Solo Cup partnership is honestly one of the most obvious brand tie-ins ever. Even getting past the movie’s name matching up with the brand, Solo‘s working title was quite literally Red Cup — direct pun on the Solo Cup Company’s famous disposable red plastic cups. See what we mean by the jokes writing themselves?

Unfortunately, we don’t have any further information on what the Solo Solo promotion will look like, though we assume it will involve the iconic plastic cups in some fashion. We also don’t yet have any additional information about what kind of promotions to expect from most of the other sponsors. In addition to Solo Cup Company, Denny’s Esurance, General Mills, Nissan, and Symantec are also going to be supporting the film.

“Our six promotional partners for Solo: A Star Wars Story have done a fantastic job developing first-class, innovative campaigns in support of the film,” SVP Global Marketing Partnerships at Walt Disney Studios Lylle Breier said in a press release. “We are excited to share the compelling experiences and relevant activations that our partners have created for our fans.”

As for the one sponsor we do have some information for, Denny’s recently released a brand-new promo image featuring the film’s main players. The restaurant chain will be serving a Star Wars-themed menu for a limited time in promotion of the film. New posters for the Italian release of the film were also spotted online last week, posters that lack the text overlay of previous images that lead to accusations that they had been plagiarized from work by artist Hachim Bahous for the covers of jazz and funk compilations for Sony Music France.

Solo: A Star Wars Story will premiere in theaters on May 25th.

What would you like to see in a Solo promotion from Solo Cup Company? Let us know in the comments!

