Star Wars: ‘Into the Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Auditioned to Play Lando

Shameik Moore, who headlines the animated Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse as rookie teen superhero Miles Morales, auditioned for the role of a younger Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

“I do not like auditioning. … I know what I bring to the table, and if you’re sitting down with me, and I’m reading your lines, and I’m giving you my take on the performance, and you’re interested in me already — if it doesn’t work out afterward, my feelings are hurt,” Moore told THR.

[Dope director] Rick [Famuyiwa], Kenya [Barris], [Spider-Verse producers] Phil [Lord] and Chris [Miller], RZA, these are the people that have believed in me and taken a chance.”

The Spider-Verse producers were fired from their roles as directors on the Han Solo prequel movie, which saw Donald Glover (Atlanta, Spider-Man: Homecoming) win the role.

“I don’t really care about who I’m auditioning for. I don’t know much about who the directors are beforehand. I go in there to execute my job, and if you want me, I’m here to execute,” the 23-year-old actor said.

“I don’t think I knew that these were the same dudes that were interested in me for Spider-Man when I went in for Star Wars. I do remember meeting them, and going in there and doing it, but I also remember feeling like I wasn’t going to have that part.”

Moore admitted he’s not a fan of the Star Wars saga, but noted he’s interested in joining a galaxy far, far away.

“I like Star Wars and all, but I don’t watch Star Wars. I’m more of a Harry Potter guy,” he said.

“I grew up watching 007, Jason Bourne, The Matrix. Those type of movies — and Harry Potter snuck its way in there. The other big franchises like that aren’t really what caught my attention. But I would love to be a part of a huge Star Wars movie simply because of how big Star Wars is as a brand.”

Glover previously said the role, in which he steps into the boots originally filled by Billy Dee Williams, is comparable to being included in the Bible.

“When I heard they were making these, I told my agent, ‘If they’re making anything with Lando in it, I have to be Lando,’” Glover said in May of pursuing the role.

“And he was like, ‘I hear you. I don’t like your odds.’ That was exactly what I needed to hear. I really auditioned like it was the only role I wanted in the world. It really was.”

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy has since said she hopes to one day put into motion a Lando spinoff. Future Star Wars Story films are reportedly on hold following the underperformance of Solo, which grossed just $392 million worldwide.

Moore is expected to reprise his role as the Miles Morales Spider-Man in the Spider-Verse sequel now in early development, expected to highlight a romance between Miles and fellow web-slinger Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld).