Why Does C-3PO Have Red Eyes in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer?

The new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage shown at D23 Expo is now online, and is as epic as first reports described. The biggest buzz about the new trailer is the final shot of Daisy Ridely’s Rey, wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber – but there’s another use of the color red in the trailer that is now causing a big stir.

That moment is occurs at about 1:26 in the new trailer, when we see C-3PO being raised up by some pistons in his back attached to some kind of interface – only now, C-3PO’s eyes are glowing an ominous red color.

Needless to say, the shot of 3PO looking like he may take a turn toward the dark side in Rise of Skywalker has Star Wars fans speculating like crazy. Scroll below to see what the Internet has come up with so far:

Darth 3PO

What if C-3PO was the Phantom Menace this entire time — Alex Nibert (@alexnibert) August 26, 2019

C-3PO goes from having a red arm in TFA to now red eyes in TROS



All these years you thought Jar Jar was the sith?



Darth 3PO pic.twitter.com/ZvnyClTZwE — Ajay (@SWBFExpress) August 26, 2019

Hard to say whether a droid can truly turn to the dark side (or even use the Force), but that hasn’t stopped fans from having some fun with the idea that it was C-3PO who was the master Sith Lord, all along.

3PO’s Moment

I don’t even really like Star Wars much, but if C-3PO (Or however his name is meant to be stylized) actually does something important to the story, I’ll lose my shit. — TheLocoLover (@TheLocoLover) August 26, 2019

Some fans are just thrilled by the notion that C-3PO could *finally* play a more active role than quippy, comedic relief guy.

Ghosts In The Shell

Palpatine’s consciousness takes over 3PO, takes over galaxy. — Rich MacLeod (@richmacleod) August 26, 2019

Wait, Snoke, still alive, hacks C3PO. — Russell Michaels (@TGBED8v8) August 26, 2019

With all the rumors that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will feature a plot about Force ghosts possessing the living, this would be a massive twist. But then again, things were always headed that way (see: Vader, Grievous, etc.).

The High Life

C-3PO is high as hell. Circuits = fried. https://t.co/EN7Rs0SMjb — Devon VanNote (@iamveneer) August 26, 2019

C-3PO GETS HIGH — 🅱️OI (@dmcf64) August 26, 2019

The “C-3PO smokes weed” jokes are now going in full force.

Never Change!

Me seeing c3po with red eyes: MY BABY BOY NOOOOO DONT BE POSSESSED/REPROGRAMMED!!!! — Casper The Friendly Ghost Stan (@RatsLovePasta) August 26, 2019

Some Star Wars fans are already having panic attacks over the notion that C-3PO – one of the most steadfast characters in the entire Skywalker Saga – is going to get some kind of big change in Rise of Skywalker. Whatever the reason is, they aren’t going to be satisfied with it.

Total Recall

Maybe c3po remembered everything from the prequels (Anakin creating him, etc) — ayy lmao (@LukaANDkrosty) August 26, 2019

Yeah, maybe C-3PO finally had all those repressed memories come back. Given his role in the lives of the Skywalker family, it would understandably be a total mind-screw.

Instant Kill Mode

Omg. Glowing red eyes. Do you know what that means?



C3PO just activated INSTAKILL pic.twitter.com/9q6jjFkJ29 — Robert Z (@Rob_Z_31) August 26, 2019

Is Star Wars taking a page out of Marvel’s playbook by giving C-3PO a Spider-Man-style “Instant Kill Mode?”

NEED INPUT

If Johnny 5 from the Short Circuit movies has taught us anything… You need to regularly update your droids’ inputs!

Worst. Idea. Ever.

honest to God evil c3po might be the worst star wars cringe ever, and for a franchise that includes jar jar binks and Rian Johnson that’s a lot — Bloody Yang (@SteauaMineral2) August 26, 2019

Some fans are already jumping to the conclusion that J.J. Abrams has crapped the bed even worse than Rian Johnson did. That seems a bit premature though, no?

This Is US

Star Wars fandom in 2012 vs Star Wars fandom in 2019 pic.twitter.com/vZJsWsPHWG — neontaster (@neontaster) August 26, 2019

There is so much truth in this tweet that it hurts (see: most of the other tweets in this list).

Mystery Solved

Biggest take away: C-3PO is Rey’s parents — Boone said x-rays were negative (@seanmohen) August 26, 2019

Maybe we can finally close the door on the biggest mystery from this Star Wars Sequel Trilogy? Maybe?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th.