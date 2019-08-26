Star Wars

Why Does C-3PO Have Red Eyes in New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Trailer?

The new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage shown at D23 Expo is now online, and is as epic as first reports described. The biggest buzz about the new trailer is the final shot of Daisy Ridely’s Rey, wielding a double-bladed red lightsaber – but there’s another use of the color red in the trailer that is now causing a big stir.

That moment is occurs at about 1:26 in the new trailer, when we see C-3PO being raised up by some pistons in his back attached to some kind of interface – only now, C-3PO’s eyes are glowing an ominous red color.

Needless to say, the shot of 3PO looking like he may take a turn toward the dark side in Rise of Skywalker has Star Wars fans speculating like crazy. Scroll below to see what the Internet has come up with so far:

Darth 3PO

Hard to say whether a droid can truly turn to the dark side (or even use the Force), but that hasn’t stopped fans from having some fun with the idea that it was C-3PO who was the master Sith Lord, all along. 

3PO’s Moment

Some fans are just thrilled by the notion that C-3PO could *finally* play a more active role than quippy, comedic relief guy. 

Ghosts In The Shell

With all the rumors that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will feature a plot about Force ghosts possessing the living, this would be a massive twist. But then again, things were always headed that way (see: Vader, Grievous, etc.). 

The High Life

The “C-3PO smokes weed” jokes are now going in full force. 

Never Change!

Some Star Wars fans are already having panic attacks over the notion that C-3PO – one of the most steadfast characters in the entire Skywalker Saga – is going to get some kind of big change in Rise of Skywalker. Whatever the reason is, they aren’t going to be satisfied with it. 

Total Recall

Yeah, maybe C-3PO finally had all those repressed memories come back. Given his role in the lives of the Skywalker family, it would understandably be a total mind-screw. 

Instant Kill Mode

Is Star Wars taking a page out of Marvel’s playbook by giving C-3PO a Spider-Man-style “Instant Kill Mode?” 

NEED INPUT

If Johnny 5 from the Short Circuit movies has taught us anything… You need to regularly update your droids’ inputs! 

Worst. Idea. Ever.

Some fans are already jumping to the conclusion that J.J. Abrams has crapped the bed even worse than Rian Johnson did. That seems a bit premature though, no? 

This Is US

There is so much truth in this tweet that it hurts (see: most of the other tweets in this list). 

Mystery Solved

Maybe we can finally close the door on the biggest mystery from this Star Wars Sequel Trilogy? Maybe? 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be in theaters on December 20th. 

