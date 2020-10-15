Star Wars Actors To Reprise Roles In New LEGO Holiday Special On Disney+

Disney+ fans are in need of some new content, and luckily they are getting just that with the anticipated LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, but it gets better. As revealed by Disney today, the Holiday Special will have actors from the films and animated series reprising their roles. That includes Kelly Marie Tran (Rose Tico), Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Tom Kane (Yoda, Qui-Gon Jinn), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), and Dee Bradley Baker (clone troopers), all recreated in delightful LEGO form.

Disney also released a new piece of key art for the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which you can see below.

The special will feature new Star Trilogy characters like Rey, Finn, Poe, and Rose getting together with the rest of the Star Wars gang to celebrate Life Day, but Rey and BB-8 end up on a whole new adventure at a mysterious Jedi Temple, which will bring in iconic characters like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, and Yoda just to name a few.

Also there better be a Porg somewhere in here because if not I’m going to flip, though I will accept an Ewok too.

You can find the official description below.

“The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special reunites Rey, Finn, Poe, Chewie, Rose and the droids for a joyous feast on Life Day. Rey sets off on a new adventure with BB-8 to gain a deeper knowledge of the Force. At a mysterious Jedi Temple, she is hurled into a cross-timeline adventure through beloved moments in Star Wars cinematic history, coming into contact with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Yoda, Obi-Wan and other iconic heroes and villains from all nine Skywalker saga films. But will she make it back in time for the Life Day feast and learn the true meaning of holiday spirit?”

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is produced by Atomic Cartoons, the LEGO Group, and Lucasfilm. The project is directed by Ken Cunningham and written by David Shayne, who is also co-executive producer. James Waugh, Josh Rimes, Jason Cosler, Jacqui Lopez, Jill Wilfert and Keith Malone are also executive producers.

The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special hits Disney+ on November 17th.

