Star Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Addresses Ahsoka’s Live-Action Debut in Mandalorian Season 2

Star Wars fans got a nice thrill to break up their boredom during the Coronavirus lockdowns, as it was reported that Rosario Dawson will play the live-action version of Ahsoka Tano, in The Mandalorian season 2. While many fans were all-too happy to hear that Dawson could be bringing one of Star Wars newest icons to life onscreen, other fans were enraged with the casting. That’s because longtime fans of the official Star Wars animated series Clone Wars and Rebels only know one actor as the heart and soul of Ahsoka: Ashley Eckstein. Well, Eckstein is speaking up about Ahsoka future in the franchise – and she wants fans to know it’s a ‘good vibes only’ situation.

Ashley Eckstein stopped by the ComicBook Nation Podcast to talk about her new Star Wars children’s book, I Am a Padawn, which retells Ahsoka’s story in a kid-friendly way. Naturally, that led to discussion of how the character has grown, and where she is headed next in the franchise. According to Eckstein, she knows nothing official about reports of Rosario Dawnson playing Ahsoka in The Mandalorian – but she’s cool with anything that bring the character more glory:

“I shared on Instagram I truly don’t know anything about the Mandalorian so it’s something I really can’t speak to,” Eckstein explained. “So I mean what you know is what I know.

However, Ahsoka’s always be bigger than just me and I’ve always been very outspoken about the fact that I am one member of a team of people that brings Ahsoka to life. It started with George [Lucas] and Dave Filoni creating Ahsoka. Fortunately, I was able to help originate her character, I was allowed to bring my heart and soul and personality and wisdom to this character – along with Joel Aron always lighting Ahsoka beautifully, and the animators animating her beautifully, and Kevin Kiner giving her the most beautiful music. Ahsoka’s always been bigger than just me… She is literally a part of my heart and soul. I care about her so deeply that I would never want anything bad surrounding Ahsoka. I only want what’s good for so Ahsoka and more Ahsoka stories can only be good. In my opinion, Asoka brings people so much hope and so much light and I will always be a cheerleader for that.”

Ashley Eckstein is currently bringing Ahsoka’s story in the Star Wars Prequel Trilogy to a close, with Clone Wars season 7 airing new episodes weekly on Disney+. You can purchase I Am a Padawan HERE.