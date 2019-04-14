‘Star Wars’: Alan Tudyk Gives New Details on Disney+ Cassian Andor Series

Alan Tudyk’s event at Star Wars Celebration Chicago took on extra meaning, thanks to the recent announcement that the beloved actor will be reprising his role as K-2SO in the new Cassian Andor series for Disney+. Tudyk gave some brief details about the new show Sunday.

“It’s so exciting,” Tudyk said of working with Luna again.

Tudyk said Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy told him directly about the new series a year ago. “It actually has become a thing,” Tudyk said, later saying a series with K-2SO and Cassian would be like Tango & Cash.

Tudyk said there is no title for the show, but joked it could be called K-2: The Early Years, K-1 or Rogue Zero. He later showed a CGI outtake from Rogue One, joking it was a preview of the new series, which might not be out until 2021.

Tudyk said he did have a role in coming up with some of the ideas behind K-2SO. He said he suggested the droid did not have eyelids because it was in a movie set before A New Hope, so he could not be more advanced than C-3PO. Tudyk admitted several of his lines were ad-libbed, including the famous “Cassian told me I had to” line.

Kennedy announced that Tudyk would be back as the loveable former Imperial droid during the Disney+ event last week. He will be joined by Diego Luna, who also signed on to play Cassian again.

The new series is set before the events of Rogue One, meaning there wiill not be a way to work in the characters Cassian met during the course of the film. Disney describes the new series as a “rousing spy thriller” that will “explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”

After the series was announced, Tudyk told ComicBook.com he was not sure if he would be in it, but was looking forward to working with Luna again.

“It’s a prequel, so it is a prequel. I love those guys, I do. I love those guys,” Tudyk told us. “Diego Luna is one of my favorite people on the planet. I know what they’re doing, and it’s very exciting. We talked about it.”

“Cassian said I had to,” Tudyk tweeted last week.

“Just make sure you never slap my face again,” Luna jokingly replied to the news of his colleague’s return.

In Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, K-2SO and Cassian were instrumental in helping the Rebellion steal the plans to the Death Star on Scarif. Their relationship was one of the few comedic moments in an overall serious film, so hopefully fans will see more of that in the new series.

The Cassian show will be the second original Star Wars live-action series on Disney+. The first is The Mandalorian, which was previewed earlier Sunday when Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni showed off a teaser and a full scene exclusively for the Celebration crowd.

While The Mandalorian will be available at Disney+’s launch in November, no release date is set for the Cassian series.

