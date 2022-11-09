Rogue One's Alan Tudyk Praises Andor's "Incredible" Performances (Exclusive)

The galaxy far, far away is in the midst of its third story this calendar year. Following in the footsteps of The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi is Andor, a 12-episode tale that chronicles the origins of Diego Luna's Cassian Andor as well as the beginnings of what would become the Rebellion. While there are still two episodes remaining in Season 1, the series has received high praise from fans and critics alike, with ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh calling it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping."

That applause has extended to come from the Star Wars family as well. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Liam Crowley while promoting the upcoming Paramount+ series Transformers: EarthSpark, Alan Tudyk commended Andor for its elite-tier performances.

"The acting in that show is so incredible. Like so incredible," Tudyk said. "Diego Luna is fantastic, but everybody also around him, all of the actors, I mean, back up and watch it. I just really, I'm really enjoying that."

Tudyk previously brought fan-favorite droid K-2SO to life in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Despite starting as an imperial robot, Andor reprogramed K-2SO at some point before the events of Rogue One which consequently transformed him into an ally of the Alliance. Throughout that prequel film, K-2SO operates as Andor's right hand man, as the two are rarely seen apart from one another.

As of this writing, the two have yet to meet in Andor. The titular character did have a run-in with a KX unit in Episode 7, but it is unconfirmed as to if that specific droid is K-2SO. Tudyk had previously revealed that he is not in Season 1, but noted that he expects to show up if the series continues.

"They're shooting it right now. I'm not in it," Tudyk said in 2021. "But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there."

The reason for K-2SO's delayed arrival in Andor comes due to the story's layout.

"The story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on," Tudyk added. "I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season."

Barring any change of plans, it looks like that is going to become a reality as Andor has already been renewed for a sophomore installment. Series creator Tony Gilroy recently said that Andor Season 2 begins filming this month.

"We'll shoot from November to August," Gilroy said in September. "And then our post[-production] last time was about a year."

Until then, fans can hear Tudyk as the voice of Optimus Prime in Transformers: EarthSpark, streaming on Paramount+ this Friday, November 11th.