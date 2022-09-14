Star Wars: Andor Character Posters Showcase Cassian, Mon Mothma, and Luthen Rael

Star Wars: Andor is premiering on Disney+ next week, and fans can't wait to see Diego Luna star as Cassian Andor in the long-awaited Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel. Star Wars has been hyping up the new show in various ways and released a new featurette with the cast earlier today. This week, Disney+ also dropped new character posters for Cassian as well as Mon Mothma (Genevieve O'Reilly) and Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård).

"Check out three new character posters for Andor, an Original series from Star Wars. The three-episode premiere is streaming September 21 only on @DisneyPlus," the official Instagram account for Star Wars shared. You can check out the posters below:

Mon Mothma was first played by Caroline Blakiston in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and was later portrayed by O'Reilly in a cut scene from Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. O'Reilly had the chance to play the role again in Rogue One as well as voicing the character on Star Wars: Rebels, and now she's back again for Andor. Recently, O'Reilly had a chat with Entertainment Weekly about further developing the character for the upcoming Disney+ show.

"We really get to develop her as a character, and we get to learn about her not just as a senator, but as a woman," O'Reilly shared. "[We learn] what her life is like, what she has to wrestle with, what are the dangers to her life, what it costs to be her. Tony's [Gilroy] writing is so intricate and so taut. It lives in this world of the spy genre, of a sociopolitical drama, and yet it's set within a Star Wars world. So it feels universal and intimate all at once."

In addition to Luna, O'Reilly, and Skarsgård, Andor also stars Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Tony Gilroy, who co-wrote Rogue One, is serving as the showrunner for Andor and recently shared some original ideas for the series and explained why there won't be any "fan service." In fact, he teased that viewers don't need to be fans of Star Wars to enjoy the show.

Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.