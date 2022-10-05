Star Wars: Andor Composer Breaks Down the Music of Kenari

Star Wars: Andor is now five episodes deep on Disney+, and the show continues to explore Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life in the five years leading up to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. During the show's three-episode premiere, fans also got a glimpse at Cassian's early life on his home planet, Kenari. In a new featurette shared by Star Wars on Instagram, Andor composer Nicholas Britell talks about creating the music for the Kenari scenes.

"Composer Nicholas Britell describes creating the unique sounds of Kenari. Watch #Andor now streaming on @disneyplus," Star Wars wrote. In addition to Andor, Britell also composed the music for Cruella, Netflix's The King, The Big Short, and more. He also won an Emmy for creating the Succession theme song and was nominated for three Academy Awards for his work on Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Don't Look Up. You can check out his video below:

Andor is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 90% critics score and an 82% audience score. ComicBook.com's Parick Cavanaugh gave the new show a 4 out of 5 and called it "refreshing, unexpected, and gripping." The show takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has already been confirmed to have two seasons with the second season expected to go into production soon. In addition to Luna, Andor stars Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Stellan Skarsgård as Luthen Rael, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Kyle Soller as Syril, and Fiona Shaw as Maarva. The show will also see the return of Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and feature Eedy Karn, Robert Emms, David Hayman, Alex Ferns, Clemens Schick, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Does Cassian Andor Survive Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?

Recently, Luna refuted the rumors that his character was going to survive at one point, revealing the end of Cassian's journey was always in Rogue One.

"So this is basically the reason why I was so happy to play this role," Luna told Vanity Fair, "and so excited about the idea of being part of this universe because I thought it was so bold, so interesting so unique to have an ending like this, you know? And there's been a lot, I mean, I remember people saying we shot different endings, and just to be clear, the day I was offered this role I knew this was it. It was one film and I knew what the end was gonna be. And it's one of the things that excited me the most, that Star Wars was gonna do that, was gonna show what sacrifice means and was gonna go for it."

The first five episodes of Andor are now streaming on Disney+.