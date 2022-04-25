Star Wars: Andor Reportedly Shortens Series Length

✖

Lucasfilm has often kept a tight lid on the trajectory of many of its live-action series, leaving audiences to wonder which projects could be limited narratives and which could be open-ended journeys, with comments from Star Wars: Andor's director of photography possibly confirming that the plans for the series have been shortened. While only one, 12-episode season has been confirmed, Adriano Goldman recently noted that the series he has been working on was originally planned for five seasons but will now only be three seasons. Star Wars: Andor is expected to debut later this year on Disney+.

When speaking with a Brazilian outlet, Goldman shared in Portugese, "The series I worked on was supposed to be five seasons long, but I think it's not happening. It will have three [seasons], maybe."

Source: (from 3:10 to 3:17 – it’s an interview for a Brazilian TV channel so it’s in portuguese) pic.twitter.com/uJ76p7JlSO — Andor News (@newsandor) April 23, 2022

While each season of The Mandalorian consisted of eight episodes, Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett consisted of seven episodes, and the upcoming Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi will run for six episodes. It's possible that when Andor was conceived, it was approached by an episode count instead of a season count and the release strategy for each of those episodes has been changed, as opposed to each season being its own arc.

Additionally, with no details about the actual release date of Andor, it could take an approach similar to what Netflix has embraced with seasons of Ozark or Stranger Things, in which one season is broken up into two releases. Rather than 12 weeks of new episodes, Andor could debut in batches with extended breaks in between.

Despite how long Andor has been in the works for, there's still a lot about the series that's relatively unknown. Understandably, fans were excited for the development of the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series, but its production underwent delays shortly after it started due to the coronavirus pandemic. Almost two years later, fans have still only seen a sizzle reel for the project, despite its release only being months away. However, with Star Wars Celebration being held in just over a month, fans in attendance will surely be given a new look at the project, likely in the form of a teaser as opposed to a full-length look at the series.

Stay tuned for details on Star Wars: Andor before it premieres on Disney+ later this year.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!