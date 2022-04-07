Star Wars: Andor Trailer Release Date Rumored for Major Star Wars Event

The attention of Star Wars fans everywhere is understandably glued to the Obi-Wan Kenobi series arriving on Disney+ at the end of May. The show might be one of the most anticipated Star Wars titles in a long time, but it’s just one of a few different Star Wars projects arriving in 2022. Following the release of Obi-Wan this spring, and before the debut of The Mandalorian Season 3 at the end of the year, Lucasfilm and Disney+ will be releasing Andor, a prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Fans have yet to see any footage from Andor just yet, but that could change around the time of Obi-Wan Kenobi‘s series premiere. Star Wars Celebration 2022 takes place from May 26th through May 29th. During the event, Lucasfilm is hosting a panel with the creative teams from the three 2022 TV shows. According to Bespin Bulletin, that panel could be where Disney opts to unveil the first Andor trailer setting it up for a summer or fall release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new series sees Diego Luna reprise his role as Captain Cassian Andor, who was one of the main characters in Rogue One, sacrificing his life to give the Rebellion a chance at taking down the Death Star. Andor is unique in that we already know the fate of its main character, but that approach to the storytelling is an element of the series that Luna really loved when he signed on.

“I think it’s really interesting to tell a story even though we know where it ends,” Luna told THR. “The way you can approach a story like this inevitably takes you into a deeper process of reflection. I tend to use that word a lot. So once you know what Cassian is capable of, then there’s room for so much exploration, and that’s something that excites me a lot as an actor. I think the format of a series is amazing because we have a lot of time to explore all those layers.”

“What happens in Rogue One is something we can actually reflect on, and what’s behind something like [sacrificing an informant]. I think it’s a very interesting challenge, the one we have in front of us,” he continued. “So I’m really excited to go back to that character because I really enjoyed playing him, and I was really happy with what the film represents. Rogue One was a story of regular people. It was regular people doing incredible things, and in a way, it’s a film that reminds us of the power we all have if we have a conviction. So, yeah, I feel blessed to have the chance to revisit this role.”

Are you excited to see what Andor has in store later this year? Let us know in the comments!