Star Wars: Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart Has a Message for Baby Yoda

The internet can’t quite get enough of “Baby Yoda” from Star Wars: The Mandalorian, with Riverdale star Lili Reinhart recently professing her love for the character. The character debuted less than a month ago but has quickly become one of the most talked-about characters of the year, due not only to his adorableness but also the mystique surrounding his backstory, with Star Wars fans failing to ever get enough of him. When the topic of the character came up at the Gotham Awards, Reinhart couldn’t contain her love for the character, even pondering if the figure was also in attendance at the event.

Lili Reinhart’s message to #BabyYoda: “Is he here?…. Hey man, I love you, can I cuddle you?” | #GothamAwards pic.twitter.com/77tgf88kWB — Variety (@Variety) December 3, 2019

“Oh my God, why, is he here?” Reinhart shared with Variety when asked her thoughts about the character. “I thought maybe there was a little Baby Yoda here. He’s so friggin’ cute, I love it.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked what she would say if she saw him, the actress joked, “‘Hey, man, I love you, can I cuddle you or what?’”

Dating back to the earliest days of the Star Wars saga, fans have regularly become infatuated with many of its adorable characters, but what made Baby Yoda so endearing is that, rather than learning about him ahead of the series’ release through merchandising, we had no idea he existed until he made his live-action debut in the series premiere.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau previously explained to Collider. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

New episodes of Star Wars: The Mandalorian debut on Disney+ on Fridays.

What do you think of Baby Yoda? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!