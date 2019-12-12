Star Wars: Baby Yoda Now Official Profile Icon on Disney+

Disney+ has now been available for a month and, for Star Wars: The Mandalorian fans, a wish has been granted as the service has now made a “Baby Yoda” avatar available for profiles. To offer subscribers a more personal experience, they can customize their avatars, allowing multiple users to differentiate between their viewing experiences, celebrating characters from all corners of the Disney roster. Almost immediately after the service launched, which coincided with the debut of Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian, fans began asking the service to add an icon honoring the character, with that patience finally being paid off.

This is the way. The Child from #TheMandalorian is now available as a profile icon on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/6WNU6JHOtb — Star Wars (@starwars) December 12, 2019

It’s important to note that, while the character is colloquially known as “Baby Yoda,” the series has yet to officially reveal his name, instead referring to him as “The Child.” Baby Yoda joins characters like Darth Vader, Chewbacca, and Ahsoka Tano for selection on the streaming service.

While Baby Yoda only debuted a month ago, he has become one of the most talked-about elements of the series, leading to his domination of all corners of social media. Back in 2017, Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s porgs earned a similar reaction from fans, but with Baby Yoda being kept a secret until the series actually debuted, the response from fans has been even more passionate.

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau previously explained of the character’s success. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

One drawback to Disney keeping the character a secret is that fans now have a longer wait ahead of them for merchandise celebrating the character to debut, though the company has promised there are plenty of collectibles on the horizon that celebrate the character.

