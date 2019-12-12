Star Wars: How to Make Your Own Baby Yoda Revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live

In the month since the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda fever has completely swept the nation. The pint-sized creature charmed viewers from almost the second it showed up onscreen, and has arguably only gotten cuter in the moments since. All of this hubub has (understandably) led to a demand for Baby Yoda merchandise, something that isn’t set to officially be released until the spring of 2020. But if you’re finding yourself desperately wanting a Baby Yoda under the tree this Christmas (and don’t have the ability to knit or crochet one from scratch), Jimmy Kimmel Live has an interesting alternative. In a video, which you can check out above, the show provides their own instructions of how to “make your own” Baby Yoda, which basically consists of melting an adult Yoda doll in the microwave and wrapping it in a brown napkin.

While the video is definitely hilarious, it’s probably a major oversimplification for how Baby Yoda was constructed for The Mandalorian. According to Baby Yoda’s “co-stars”, the puppetry used on set was pretty darn impressive.

“It’s heartbreakingly beautiful,” Werner Herzog, who portrays The Client on the series, said in an interview last month. “And I saw two technicians operating it remotely. One was for the eyes and the mouth, the other was for other facial expressions, it’s a phenomenal technical achievement, and beyond the technological achievement it’s heartbreaking.”

“I don’t know…but on the set it looked absolutely convincing,” Herzog continued. “It made you cry when you saw it.”

“I have to thank Disney and Lucasfilm, because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag with that stuff is merchandising and toy catalogs and things like that,” series creator Jon Favreau recently explained. “So they really back us up. We really wanted to have it be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watch the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out. That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying they’re gonna hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandise and holding back on some of the characters.”

