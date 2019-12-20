Star Wars: Billy Dee Williams Reveals What He Thinks Happened to Lando After Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is officially playing in theatres everywhere, and one of the best parts about the new film is the return of Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian. This marks Williams’ first time donning the cape on the big screen since Star Wars: Return of the Jedi was released back in 1983, so the beloved character has obviously had a lot of time to have his own adventures between movies. While Lando does reveal some of his past exploits in the new film, Williams has his own thoughts on what the character got up to after the events of Return of the Jedi. In a recent interview with GQ, he shared his thoughts on the subject after being asked if had his “own ideas about what happened to Lando after the original trilogy.”

“You know, I thought about it. I was curious. Before I started working [on Rise of Skywalker], I sort of imagined him being Steve What’s-His-Name, who runs Las Vegas. [ed: Steve Wynn] Going back to Cloud City, doing that whole trip. Or smuggling. I don’t know. I waited with anticipation [to find out]. And it turned out pretty interesting,” Williams shared.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the interview, Williams also shared the story of his first meeting with the film’s director, J.J. Abrams and explained what it was like to step back into the role of Lando.

“In the beginning, I had a two-picture deal. That’s all I knew. And then I moved on to something else. But there are things about the character [in Rise of Skywalker] I think that you probably didn’t see in the earlier stuff. I think you’ll see a little bit more depth,” he shared.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, and Greg Grunberg. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, and Dominic Monaghan, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to Abrams, Leia is featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters everywhere.