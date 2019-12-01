Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He’s Both Feminine and Masculine

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is almost here and the anticipation of seeing the entire group back together is building. One member of the hero side of things that looks like they’re having a great time is Billy Dee Williams. A recent interview with Esquire is causing quite a stir online as fans hear about how the Lando Calrissian actor considers himself both masculine and feminine. The interview delves into that effortless cool on display throughout his entire career. Williams was in the trailers flashing that trademark laugh as he rocketed through space again. That carefree approach seems like it has been the key to longevity. Well, that and playing very iconic roles like Lando. Needless to say, this whole interview is worth a read and the conversation around it will be interesting, to say the least.

“I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” Williams began. “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.”

Williams was understandably happy to return for the end of the Skywalker Saga in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. But, he said earlier this year that this final installment is “bittersweet.” “I guess it’s bittersweet, I don’t know,” Williams said to ET at D23 Expo this year. “It’s a wonderful experience, I didn’t expect it.” The star also said that the franchise could “probably go on for another 40 years.”

Everyone involved with the production knows just how much is riding on this concluding film. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy talked about the prospect of ending this long-standing saga with MTV News earlier this year. She’s seen a lot of this journey from close-up and the bringing down the house curtains must take on a different type of gravity knowing the history of the franchise.

“We’re using this appropriate time as an opportunity to see where we’re going now that we’re leaving the Skywalker Saga behind,” Kennedy explained. “But there’s no question that there’s certain characters that we’ve created certainly in the last three movies that we may very well wanna see down the line in the future.”

The film stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Domhnall Gleeson, Joonas Suotamo, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens December 20.